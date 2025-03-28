Shropshire’s first banking hub opens in Whitchurch

Whitchurch will today see the opening of Shropshire’s first banking hub, providing crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for the local community.

Located at 6 Green End, the former Halifax branch, the hub officially opens its doors at 11am, welcoming residents to a new era of accessible banking.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, signifying the importance of this initiative for the town. The opening comes as a direct response to the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch, highlighting the growing need for alternative banking solutions in communities across the UK.

Banking hubs, established by Cash Access UK, are designed to address the challenges faced by towns experiencing bank branch closures and limited cash access. They offer a shared banking space where customers of all major banks can conduct essential transactions, including cash withdrawals and deposits, balance checks, and bill payments.

The Whitchurch hub operates from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, providing consistent access to banking services. A unique feature of the hub is the community banker service, allowing customers to discuss more complex banking issues with representatives from their specific banks on designated days:

Monday: Barclays

Tuesday: NatWest

Wednesday: TSB

Thursday: HSBC (coming soon)

Friday: Halifax

This schedule ensures that residents can receive personalised assistance from their own bank within the community.

The establishment of the Whitchurch hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, underscoring the town’s need for accessible banking services. Whitchurch’s hub is the first of its kind in Shropshire, with plans underway to open another hub in Market Drayton.

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, expressed his satisfaction with the opening, stating, “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Whitchurch hub, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community. Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a Community Banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”

The opening of the Whitchurch banking hub represents a significant step towards safeguarding access to essential banking services in rural communities, ensuring that residents and businesses can continue to manage their finances with ease and confidence.