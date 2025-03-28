Shropshire MP challenges Government on huge hospital waiting lists

MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan has pressed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to confirm that government support will continue for hospital trusts such as Shrewsbury and Telford, where waiting times for cancer treatment and A&E have been some of the longest in the country.

Helen Morgan MP in the House of Commons Chamber

In Parliament on Tuesday Helen, The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Social Care, pushed the Government to address the situation facing Shropshire residents following the announcement that NHS England would be abolished.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is receiving National Mandated Support from NHS England’s Hospital Support Programme. Helen voiced concerns that this support is now in jeopardy, given NHS England’s demise.

Helen also questioned the Secretary of State Wes Streeting on the lengthy timetable for the Casey Commission, set up by the Government to find a long-term solution for the crisis in social care. The Commission is not due to complete until 2028, despite Mr Streeting telling Monday’s Panorama that he didn’t need to wait for a review to divert funds into Social Care.

Liberal Democrats have been at the forefront of the campaign for an end to the social care crisis, and believe that cross party talks on the issue could be completed this year.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“People in Shropshire have put up with a failing hospital trust for many years.

“Continued national support is essential to reduce unacceptable wait times and patient safety.

“The inevitable disruption that the abolition of NHS England will cause must not be allowed to impact on struggling trusts like SaTH, where improvement is essential.

“I will be watching closely to ensure that the commitment made by Mr Streeting at the Despatch Box to continue this support is honoured.

“This Government’s approach to social care is a confused mess. First they say they need to understand the challenges facing the sector and launch a three-year review, despite the challenges having been clearly outlined before.

“Now the Health Secretary says he does not need a review to act. Of course any new funding is welcome, but the Government needs to stop messing around and get a grip on this crisis.

“It is time the Government got serious and complete their review by the end of the year.”