Shropshire hospice thankful for Oswestry School’s generosity

Kind-hearted pupils at an Oswestry school have raised more than £3,000 to help families living with incurable illness.

Phil Haigh the Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice with pupils from Oswestry School and Senior Deputy Head Rob Lane
Oswestry School hosted a whole series of events all in one term and all in aid of Severn Hospice.

From taking part in the hospice’s Rudolph Relay to a Founders’ Day Celebration, an Own Clothes Day and an Enterprise Christmas Fair, the pupils’ efforts raised £3,600 for the hospice.

Linda Stephens, Head of Business at Oswestry School, said: “Supporting charities is an important part of our school’s ethos, and this time, we wanted to focus on a local cause. Our staff members, pupils and their families took on the challenge with enthusiasm!”

The Christmas Fair was a highlight of the school’s fundraising efforts, providing pupils with an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills, she said.

“Each pupil came up with a stall idea, planned it, secured resources, and carried out their concept at the event. The variety of stalls was incredible, from food and refreshments to games, challenges, crafts, and gifts,” said Linda.

“It was a wonderful way to round off the year – a proper feel-good event that helped make a difference locally.”

Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends to support the care of families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, visited the school to attend an assembly and accept the donation.

He said: “Oswestry School’s generosity has been absolutely amazing! It was fantastic to meet the staff and pupils and see firsthand what a special school this is. I loved hearing how much fun they had while fundraising for us!”

He continued, “Fundraising efforts like this mean so much to the hospice. With our running costs rising significantly this year, this support is invaluable to us and the people we care for. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed!”

All the care Severn Hospice provides is free of charge, but it is not without cost. Support from the local community enables the charity to continue caring for families facing heartbreak.

If your school would like to learn how you can support Severn Hospice, please contact their fundraising team at 01952 221 351 or email fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk.

