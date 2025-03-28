Family pays tribute to ‘Heart of Gold’ teen who died following collision

8 C
The family of Jenson Bridges, who sadly died following a collision in Shropshire, have paid tribute to a teenager ‘with a heart of gold’.

Jenson Bridges, sadly died following a collision in Shropshire
Jenson Bridges, sadly died following a collision in Shropshire

The collision happened on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shifnal on the night of Friday 14 March.

The 17-year-old from Brewood in Staffordshire, sadly died two days later on Sunday 16 March in hospital.

In a statement his family have said: “Jenson had the purest heart, who loved life and lived it to the full.

“He was a homeboy who loved his family, especially his younger brother and sister. They looked up to him, and he would support them in anything they wanted to do.

“Jenson loved many things, with too many to name. He particularly loved a caravan holiday in the UK, or holidaying in Cyprus with family, where he would often be found taking part in some sort of water sport.

“He could never sit still; he loved to be out with his friends and doing something with them, like playing pool. He loved football and was a huge Man Utd fan with his dad, but he also loved F1, boxing and go karting. He loved music and was always dancing – old school garage was one of his favourites.

“Food was also a big part of Jenson’s life, as he just loved food and trying new things. But he especially loved curry mutton, Milky Ways, Bigga and Mountain Dew.

“He really had a heart of gold, and everyone who knew Jenson would say how incredible he was. He was a polite, kind-hearted and confident young man.

“We are so proud of Jenson and his achievements; one of them being the first mixed race pupil at his school to be named Head Boy. He was just amazing.

“Jenson is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He really was an angel whose passing has left a huge hole in our family and community, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Two other teenagers, aged 17 and 18, also died following the collision. A third 17-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and ask anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554i of 14 March, 2025.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood at around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

