Man charged following drugs warrant at property in Telford

A 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offences following a successful police warrant executed in Telford yesterday.

Drugs were found within a carrier bag at the property. Photo: West Mercia Police

The operation, carried out by Telford’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of Class A drugs, along with other illicit items.

Declan Taverner, of Brandsfarm Way in Randlay, Telford, faces charges including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today, Thursday 27th March.

The warrant, conducted at an address on Brandsfarm Way, saw officers discover a quantity of Class A drugs, estimated to have a street value of approximately £28,000, contained within a carrier bag. In addition to the drugs, three large knives and £3,000 in cash were also seized from the property.

A 26-year-old woman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on police bail as investigations continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the operation. “I am really pleased with the result of today’s drugs warrant,” he stated. “Drugs supply has such a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

DS Pond emphasized the West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackling drug-related crime in the area. “Drug supply will never be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to act on information around drugs supply in Telford,” he added. The successful warrant underscores the police’s ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle drug networks operating within the region.