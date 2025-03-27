Telford celebrates major defence contract extension securing local jobs

Telford and Wrekin is celebrating a significant boost to its local economy and national defence capabilities following the Chancellor’s Spring Statement announcement of a £1.6 billion, five-year defence contract extension.

Shaun Davies MP photographed during a previous visit to RBSL

The deal, which will sustain over 400 jobs in the region, focuses on the support and maintenance of British Army frontline vehicles, including Challenger 2 tanks and Trojan armoured vehicles, at Donnington-based Babcock International.

Cllr Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, expressed his delight at the news, stating, “I welcome the Government’s announcement today of this investment in defence that will see Donnington-based Babcock International continue to be a key part of the defence supply-chain, providing support through maintenance and parts for British Army frontline vehicles.

“The Chancellor visited Telford this week to see other local defence manufacturing at RBSL and saw for herself how our borough is continuing our long tradition of playing a vital role in supporting and equipping our Armed Forces.

“We are working closely with the Member of Parliament for Telford and our local defence industry to build on Telford’s well-established relationship with the Ministry of Defence for military support and manufacturing, playing our role in the security of the nation and in the process providing good quality defence sector jobs for residents.”

The announcement follows the Chancellor’s visit to Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford, highlighting the region’s crucial role in the UK’s defence industry.

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, also welcomed the Labour government’s investment, emphasising its impact on Telford and wider Shropshire.

“Like so many people across Telford I am incredibly proud that defence organisations like RBSL operate here in Telford providing vital employment opportunities while manufacturing state-of-the-art tanks and armoured vehicles for the British Army. It’s a true win-win for our local economy and national defence,” said Davies.

He further highlighted the broader context of the investment, noting, “We are living in a dangerous world, and that is why this Labour government has provided our brave men and women of the armed forces with the biggest pay rise in history, alongside the largest increase to the defence budget since the Cold War. These are big numbers – but for us here in Telford and across Shropshire, this represents investment in real jobs, new apprenticeships, new skills, and the growth of Telford businesses.”

The contract extension, awarded to Babcock to support British Army equipment, will support 1,600 highly skilled jobs across the UK, with over 400 of those based in Telford. This investment is seen as a direct result of the Prime Minister’s commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognizing the critical importance of military readiness in the current global climate.

“Telford has long had a proud and strong connection to the defence industry and our armed forces. This government is showing its unwavering support for our local defence firms and the personnel serving in the military. Long may this vital partnership continue,” Davies concluded.

This funding boost positions Telford at the heart of the UK’s future defence industry development, securing jobs and bolstering the local economy while contributing to national security.