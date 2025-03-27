Stuart Anderson MP renews pledge to protect South Shropshire’s countryside

Stuart Anderson MP has renewed his pledge to protect and enhance South Shropshire’s countryside, following a new requirement for councils to “review their greenbelt boundaries.” It follows the doubling of housing targets in Shropshire, while they have been slashed by 11 per cent in London.

Stuart Anderson MP has renewed his pledge to protect the South Shropshire countryside

As part of controversial housing reforms, Ministers have ordered councils to identify and prioritise currently designated green belt land that can be used to meet centrally imposed housing targets. Councils were invited to apply for a share of the £14.8 million to help them do so by 17th January 2025.

133 councils, including Shropshire, have now each received £70,000 as part of what Ministers have called “pump-priming funding” for councils to carry out “green belt reviews” in their local areas. As part of the review, Shropshire Council will assess the suitability for development of sites that are currently designated as green belt.

- Advertisement -

The funding will enable “technical studies” to be conducted in parts of Shropshire that border Black Country Towns. In 1975, these areas were incorporated into the West Midlands Green Belt – 72% of which is estimated to be used for agriculture. It includes areas like Alveley, Beckbury, Bridgnorth, Claverley, and Worfield.

The green belt was set up to check the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas, prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another, assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment, preserve the setting and special character of historic towns, and assist in urban regeneration, by encouraging the recycling of derelict and other urban land.

In January, Shropshire Council was ordered to review its housing plans – with a view to finding sites for an extra 4,000 dwellings for Black Country needs. It means that the Council will now need to plan for the delivery of 2,059 new homes a year – a figure that the area has never achieved.

Stuart slammed the plans to redistribute top-down housing targets onto rural areas from urban ones, with Shropshire ordered to build an extra 1,000 new homes a year. He stated that the plans are particularly concerning, given cities like London already have the infrastructure to support future development.

Now, Stuart has said that Shropshire Council must be equipped with the funding needed to assess the suitability of new planning applications – including the increased number of speculative applications and appeals that are expected as a result of the new housing targets.

It follows the publication of research, which found that 97 per cent of local authorities reported skills gaps in their planning departments. The survey, commissioned by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government found that nine out of ten planning departments also reported difficulties with recruitment.

Stuart has said Shropshire Council must get a fair share of £46 million that was announced in the Autumn Budget to “boost capacity and capability in local planning authorities.” The funding includes plans to recruit an extra 300 planning officers via the Pathways to Planning programme.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“South Shropshire is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Our countryside is cherished by us all and must be protected for future generations to enjoy. We must also preserve the special character of historic market towns which border the Black Country like Bridgnorth.

“It is critical residents have the confidence that any new applications which come forward for development are judged fairly and openly, while guarding against encroachment on our precious countryside and the farmland that is vital for food security.

“I want to ensure that rural councils like Shropshire have the capacity needed to respond to these challenges and fully assess the suitability of new planning applications. So, I am campaigning to ensure they receive a fair share of the £46 million Ministers have announced to boost their capacity and capabilities.”