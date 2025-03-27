Shrewsbury in Bloom: Behind-the-scenes floral magic revealed!

Following a year of remarkable success, including triple wins at the Royal Horticultural Society Heart of England Awards, Shrewsbury in Bloom is preparing for the Britain in Bloom UK Finals this July.

Shrewsbury Town Council’s Weeping Cross nursery

To celebrate and showcase their horticultural prowess, they’re opening the doors to the Town Council’s Weeping Cross nursery.

Join them on Wednesday, May 21st, from 5:30 PM for an exclusive Greenhouse Open Evening. Witness firsthand the creation of Shrewsbury’s stunning floral displays, featuring over 300,000 plants, including vibrant summer bedding and cascades of hanging baskets. Get a sneak peek at the Dingle Show Garden’s year-round blooms, including thousands of fuchsias.

Stuart Farmer, Shrewsbury in Bloom’s Chairman and Operations Manager, invites you to share in their passion: “After our Heart of England success, we’re aiming high for the UK Finals! This evening offers a unique glimpse into the dedication behind Shrewsbury’s floral beauty.”

Helen Ball, Town Clerk, adds, “This is a chance to see the effort that makes our town shine. With the UK Finals approaching, we’re eager to showcase our best. Come meet the team, learn, and be inspired!”

This free event includes planting demonstrations and expert advice from gardening staff and Bloom Committee members.

Spaces are limited; booking via Eventbrite is essential. Reserve your timed tour slot online.

Shrewsbury in Bloom, a non-profit dedicated to floral excellence and community projects, proudly represents Shrewsbury in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals 2025.