Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a vicious assault that took place in broad daylight in Wellington.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 14th, at approximately 4.30pm outside the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street.

According to police reports, two women emerged from a white Ford Fiesta and launched a violent attack on a woman waiting at a nearby bus stop. The victim sustained injuries after being kicked repeatedly in the head and ribs.

Officers from West Mercia Police are now seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who possesses any information that could assist with their ongoing investigation.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street around 4.30pm on Friday, March 14th,” said a spokesperson for the force. “Any detail, no matter how small, could prove vital in identifying those responsible for this unprovoked attack.”

Police Constable Sophia Cooper is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward. You can contact PC Cooper directly by emailing sophia.cooper@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 340 i of 14 March.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers guarantees 100% anonymity, ensuring that your identity remains protected. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.