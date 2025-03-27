Appleton takes the reins at Shrewsbury Town for season’s finale

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has announced the appointment of Michael Appleton as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. The experienced manager steps into the role following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth, tasked with guiding the team through their final nine crucial matches.

Shrewsbury Town’s stadium ‘The Croud Meadow’

Appleton, a former midfielder with a notable playing career at Manchester United, Preston North End, and West Bromwich Albion, brings a wealth of managerial experience to the New Meadow. His most recent position was at Charlton Athletic, and his 14-year coaching journey includes spells at Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester, Lincoln City, and Oxford United.

His tenure at Oxford United was particularly successful, marked by his first managerial promotion and two appearances at Wembley Stadium. He also served as caretaker manager for Premier League side Leicester City, demonstrating his ability to manage at the highest levels of English football.

Appleton will be joined at Shrewsbury Town by assistant head coach Richard O’Donnell, with whom he has previously worked at Lincoln City, Blackpool, and Charlton Athletic.

Micky Moore, Shrewsbury Town’s director of football, expressed his delight at the appointment, stating, “I’m absolutely delighted – along with the Chairman and board of directors – to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club. It’s been a difficult seven days. But once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season. Michael was my number one target. And I’m thrilled that over the last 24 hours we’ve been able to get a deal over the line – with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season.”

Moore acknowledged the recent period of uncertainty for fans, adding, “I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty. But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season. Thank you for your continued support.”

With Appleton’s extensive experience and O’Donnell’s support, Shrewsbury Town will be looking to finish the season strongly, with the new coaching team aiming to make an immediate impact. Fans will be eager to see how the team performs under their leadership as they navigate the crucial final stretch of the campaign.