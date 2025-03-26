Youth club kids transform underpass with mural in Hollinswood

Thanks to the creative efforts of a local youth club, the support of Telford & Wrekin Council, and a graffiti artist, a new mural is transforming a Hollinswood underpass.

Pictured looking at the mural in Hollinswood is Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Designed by members of the Fun Zone Youth Club – a popular youth club for children aged 11-16 the mural is inspired by subjects like maths, science, and local landmarks. Original drawings by the children have been reworked and brought to life by renowned graffiti artist Neil Willis of Auniqueart.

Councillor Raj Mehta, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said: “This mural is a shining example of how creativity and collaboration can transform public spaces. It’s inspiring to see the talent and enthusiasm of our young people bringing colour and positivity to Hollinswood. Projects like these remind us of the power of community spirit to make a real difference.”

The mural is not only a colourful addition to the area but also serves as a powerful statement about community collaboration and the positive contributions of young people. Funding has been provided by the council’s Building Safer & Stronger Communities project and worked closely with the club to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the area, using a creative solution that would engage children in the process of improving their environment.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “The creation of this mural is a great example of how we can bring young people together to improve their local environment.

“By involving children in the design process, we’ve not only created a visually stunning piece of art but also given them a sense of ownership and pride in their community. The mural now serves as a beacon of creativity and a reminder of the positive impact we can have when we work together.”

The mural, which now brightens up the underpass, is used by children walking to Hollinswood Primary School, as well as residents crossing between Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre and Randlay and is one of several similar projects funded by the Safer & Stronger Communities programme.

Other murals can be found on a railway bridge and another underpass, all with the aim of improving the area’s appearance and making residents feel safer.

This initiative is part of a wider programme in partnership with the West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner, supporting projects that foster a sense of belonging, community pride, and safety across the borough.

Residents are encouraged to share their ideas for future projects or areas they believe could benefit from similar improvements by emailing saferstronger@telford.gov.uk.