West Mercia Police force’s culture and values to be focus of meeting

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is set to hold West Mercia Police accountable for its progress in fostering a safe and inclusive environment for both its workforce and the wider community.

The critical review, scheduled for the Assurance and Accountability meeting on later today, will focus on how well the force is upholding its commitment to diversity and equality, as outlined in the West Mercia Safer Communities Plan.

Central to the discussion will be the assessment of West Mercia Police’s internal culture and values, with a particular emphasis on ensuring they are effectively translated into practice. PCC Campion will scrutinise the force’s efforts in community representation and engagement, aiming to guarantee that all residents feel heard and valued.

- Advertisement -

A key aspect of the review will be the force’s ability to develop and retain talent from a diverse workforce. The PCC will examine strategies to encourage career progression and reduce attrition rates among officers, staff, and new recruits, ensuring that the police force accurately reflects the communities it serves.

Training programs and attrition rates will be under close observation, alongside victim satisfaction rates, particularly for individuals with disabilities. This focus aims to address potential disparities in service delivery and ensure equitable treatment for all victims of crime.

The meeting will also delve into the effectiveness of the force’s Independent Advisory Groups (IAGs) and scrutiny panels. PCC Campion will seek assurance that these groups are representative of the diverse West Mercia community and provide meaningful input into the force’s operational strategies.

“I am determined that every member of the public has equal access to the police service when they need it, regardless of geography, personal characteristics, or circumstance,” stated PCC John Campion. “Attracting and retaining officers, staff and volunteers that reflect the communities of West Mercia will help achieve that goal, and so it is important that equality of opportunity is fair and accessible to all.”

The meeting underscores the PCC’s commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that West Mercia Police is actively working towards creating a more inclusive and representative service for all its residents.