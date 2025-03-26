4.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Tribute paid to motorcyclist who died following collision on A41 at Sambrook

The family of a 72-year-old man who sadly died following a collision on the A41 at Sambrook on Monday have paid tribute to him.

In a statement, the family of Mark Fitzpatrick (Fitzy) from Newport, said: “Mark was a much loved brother, uncle and friend.”

The family have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

Officers investigating the collision continue to appeal for witnesses to assist with their investigation.

The collision happened at around 11.30am on the A41 at Sambrook, near Hinstock, when a blue Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Renault HGV.

Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

If you have any information, please email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk

