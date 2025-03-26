Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews repair 2,995 potholes

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews have been out in force over the last year, repairing almost 60% more potholes than reported by residents.

A pothole repair underway

Since February 2024, crews repaired 2,995 potholes across the borough while residents reported just 1,749.

Overall, the Council plans to invest £41m over the next four years to maintain roads, footpaths, bridges and other structures, contributing to its top ranking in the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey for overall satisfaction.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said; “The end of the winter is when we really start to see cold weather damage – that’s why we are encouraging people to report them now.

“Our crews are constantly out assessing and planning repairs as we know potholes and road defects are a big issue for residents and every year, we spend millions carrying out thousands of repairs and improvements to our road network across the borough.

“As we move into the spring, we hope the public will help us by identifying and reporting potholes in the MyTelford app.

“Each reported pothole is risk assessed to determine its risk level. Depending on the outcome, some are repaired within two hours, or if it’s safe to do so, they are temporarily repaired and added to programme for repairs further down the line.”

Springtime is an important time of the year for road maintenance, wet winter weather and freezing temperatures take a toll on the borough’s roads.

Water seeps into tiny cracks in the road, freezes and expands, making the cracks bigger and creating a weak point in the road.

This cycle repeats, and when traffic travels over the weakened area, the road surface starts to break up, and a pothole is eventually formed.

The council is encouraging people to use the MyTelford app to help identify and report areas with potholes, especially after the cold winter months. Potholes can also be reported online at telford.gov.uk/potholes.