Telford MP welcomes boost for Shropshire NHS, with solar panel installations

Telford’s MP is delighted as Shropshire and Telford NHS will get a total boost of £467,000, with solar panel installations reaching as close as Dawley, through Great British Energy. Savings are estimated to be between £850,000 and £1,060,000.

Shaun Davies MP and Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband, photographed during a visit to Telford in 2024

Great British Energy is helping schools and hospitals across the country to cut their energy bills with solar panel installations across key NHS sites and schools. This initiative not only supports the Government’s sustainability goals but also frees up vital funds that can be redirected to employing more nurses, teachers, and staff.

As a result of the Conservatives’ failure to secure Britain’s energy independence, schools and hospitals have been hit with sky-high energy bills due to the UK’s dependency on fossil fuel markets. The NHS’ annual energy bill has doubled to £1.4bn a year since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Great British Energy, is the Labour government’s publicly-owned energy company. £200 million investment will extend to 200 schools and 200 NHS sites across the country, benefitting both schools and healthcare facilities.

The first solar panels are expected to be installed by the summer of 2025. Estimates suggest a typical school could save up to £25,000 per year, whilst the average NHS site could save up to £45,000 per year on their annual energy bill.

Shaun Davies MP commented: “This fantastic investment will see hospitals and schools saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills. Through Great British Energy, Labour is delivering on its Plan for Change by boosting our energy independence, investing in our public services and delivering lower bills for our communities. When the now Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change visited Telford last year, we discussed this project length – Telford’s proud role in the Industrial Revolution and its immense potential in driving the Green Revolution forward.”

In addition to this new project, the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects – including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.