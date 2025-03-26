Shropshire school crowned LTA Schools champions in tough tennis competition

A Shropshire school has been crowned Midlands champions after a hard-fought tennis competition which saw them beat opposition from across the region.

The team travelled to Nottingham to play in the finals

The boys’ senior students team from Ellesmere College have become one of the top four in the competition across the UK after winning the LTA Schools Senior Students Competition.

The team, consisting of teenagers Freddie Foltyn, Alex Popplewell, Cedric Dreyer and Constantin Mendel, travelled to Nottingham to play in the finals (MARCH 13).

Meanwhile, the Ellesmere College girls’ teams of Erika Nojic, Iskra Nojic, Amira Keil and Anne Lehnert almost mirrored the achievement, narrowly losing in the final and being ranked a top eight team in the UK.

Stephen Welti, Director of Tennis at Ellesmere College, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of both our boys’ and girls’ teams. To both get to the final is fantastic and for the boys to be named Midlands champions is just brilliant. To become one of the four national champions across the UK regions is wonderful.

“They have all worked incredibly hard and thoroughly deserve their success.

“We have seen great improvement among the teams this academic year and it has been a pleasure to watch them all grow and develop their tennis in the way they have, listening to feedback and being dedicated to their tennis.

“The boys’ final was a very tough match against strong opposition, it was a thrill to watch and everyone at Ellesmere is so proud of them.”

The teams qualified for the Midlands finals having won games over the last two terms in the county and regional rounds.

The boys won their semi-final convincingly against Warwick and played a very strong Bromsgrove team in the final, winning the match 4-2.

They are taught at Ellesmere by a team of LTA qualified coaches who deliver a fully structured programme each week. They aim to nurture individual talent in a safe and supportive environment.

Stephen added: “To see them achieve this alongside their studies is also a great feat.

“These students have been committed to both their tennis and their academic achievement all year. For many, it was the reason they joined Ellesmere College.

“We are pleased to be able to nurture them and help with their confidence and make them life ready as well as tennis champions!”