Action-packed weekend for Burton Borough students

Students from a Newport secondary school enjoyed an action-packed weekend on a trip to a county adventure centre.

Burton Borough School students enjoyed an action-packed weekend at PGL Boreatton Park

The Year 8 and 9 pupils from Burton Borough School travelled to PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury.

More than 60 students travelled to the centre and took part in a variety of activities including a netball tournament hosted by England Netball, and football training sessions with FA coaches.

As well as sports-focused activities, they also enjoyed outdoor adventure programmes including abseiling, survival skills, den making, rock climbing, and a high ropes course.

Megan Robson, a key leader of the trip, said: “A highlight of the weekend was the success of all three of our netball teams, with two of them making it through to the semi-finals.

“Both teams secured impressive third place finishes out of 11 teams in their groups, and their dedication and skills on the court were recognised when they received their medals from England Netball player Tami Fapohunda.”

She said the weekend would not have been possible without the support of dedicated staff members Sarah Dungey, Sophie Coffey, Lia Lyttle, Logan Titley, Josh Darlington, Logan Titley, Danny Williams and Lia Sutherland.

Megan continued: “I am incredibly proud of how the students represented the school. They fully embraced every activity on offer, showing remarkable resilience and teamwork throughout.

“Many of our students – some with little experience of netball or football before this trip – demonstrated incredible effort and sportsmanship.”

Burton Borough principal Caroline Bedford said: “It’s always a pleasure to see our students taken on new challenges with enthusiasm and determination, whether they were competing in the netball tournament or pushing themselves in the outdoor adventure activities.

“The teamwork, resilience, and positive attitude they displayed were exceptional and they were true ambassadors for our school. I would also like to thank our dedicated staff for their commitment to making this trip a success.

“The weekend was a memorable experience for everyone involved and we look forward to more opportunities like this in the future, where our students can continue to grow, learn and excel.”