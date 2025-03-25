Van and Lorry collide on A525 Wrexham Road, Whitchurch

A collision involving a van and a lorry in the early hours of Tuesday morning has closed the A525 Wrexham Road, near Whitchurch.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision on the A525. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received an emergency call at 12.38am, prompting a rapid response.

Five fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender, were dispatched to the scene from Ellesmere, Prees, Wellington, and Whitchurch fire stations. An Operations officer also attended the incident.

- Advertisement -

Emergency services at the scene included the Land Ambulance Service and the Police, working collaboratively to manage the situation.

According to SFRS reports, the collision involved a lorry and a van. Fortunately, it was confirmed that no persons were trapped within the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, it was quickly established that despite significant damage, both drivers had been able to walk away from the collision with what are believed to be minor injuries.

“Crew administered medical care and assessment until the arrival of ambulance crews.”

Firefighters worked to secure the scene and manage any potential hazards. The stop message, indicating the incident was under control, was received at 12.59am.

A section of the A525 between Whitchurch an the Ellesmere Road junction remains closed during Tuesday’s rush hour.