Telford primary school launches pupil-run savings club

By Shropshire Live

Priorslee Academy Primary School in Telford has launched its own school savings club which will not only be run by pupils, but will allow them to save a small amount of money regularly.

Pupils celebrate Numbers Day and the launch of school savings club
Pupils celebrate Numbers Day and the launch of school savings club

The Savings Club launch was part of the school’s participation in ‘Numbers Day,’ a national awareness day started by the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) focusing on maths and numbers.

Jodie Cooper, Executive Headteacher, said: “At Priorslee Academy we want the children to acquire knowledge and skills relevant to life with the ability to use language and mathematics effectively.

“Involvement in Numbers Day was part of our continuous drive to enhance learning opportunities. We are delighted to be working with Just Credit Union to launch a savings club for our pupils.”

Just Credit union is a Shropshire-based not-for-profit savings and loans cooperative.

Steve Barras, Development Officer, said: “Whilst we offer affordable loans and secure easy to access savings accounts, our main mission is to improve the financial well-being of people in our community. And working with schools is very much part of that.

“We want to help children realise the importance of saving regularly. It’s not the amount of money they save that’s important, but the act of saving and a little every week soon build up.

“It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm of both the children and staff and I am really looking forward to returning to see how the savings bank is going.”

Jodie Copper added: “The club is open to all and we hope that as many as possible will sign up to be part of this financial initiative.

“Our older pupils will also have the opportunity to apply for the roles of cashiers collecting the money and ensuring it is all properly recorded and our savers paying in books are all completed properly.”

