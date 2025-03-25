Newport shop fined for selling vape to 15-year-old

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trading Standards team has successfully prosecuted a Newport Premier Store after it sold an E-cigarette to a 15-year-old.

Following reports of underage sales, Trading Standards launched an undercover operation in August 2024.

A 15-year-old volunteer was sold a strawberry ice-cream flavoured E-cigarette – known as a vape – from the high street shop from the sales assistant that had been left unsupervised after just two days of employment and without training. They failed to request any proof of age or take any other steps to verify the buyer’s age.

The subsequent investigation revealed major failings, including a lack of training for staff and insufficient measures to prevent the sale of age-restricted products to minors.

Newport Premier Ltd was taken to Telford Magistrates Court and the company’s director, Mr Ivor Paris, pleaded guilty on behalf of the business.

The court handed the maximum penalty of a £2,500 fine, reduced to £1,666 for an early guilty plea, alongside a £660 victim surcharge and £2,266.56 investigation costs. In total, the business was ordered to pay £4,598.56.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This prosecution sends a clear message: trading standards officers are on the lookout, and underage sales exercises happen regularly.

“Businesses are reminded to train staff thoroughly and comply with legislation. Failure to do so not only risk legal action but most importantly jeopardises the welfare of young people in our communities.

“Shopkeepers, please make sure your procedures and training are in place. These test purchases are happening all the time, and Trading Standards will not hesitate to act where the law is broken. Let this case serve as a reminder: ignorance is no excuse when it comes to protecting minors from harmful products.”