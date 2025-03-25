Morris Care Centre Celebrates Achieving a ‘Good’ CQC Rating

Morris Care Centre, a 96-bed nursing home in Wellington has achieved an overall ‘Good’ rating following an inspection from the care home regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Morris Care Centre in Wellington

The home achieved the rating across all five of the CQC’s assessment criteria; safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led.

It is the CQC’s first inspection since Morris Care Centre changed hands in 2023 and the assessment reflects the many positive changes the new owners have introduced at the home, including hiring a new home manager and establishing updated medication and care systems.

The CQC’s report praised the home’s ‘culture of continuous improvement’ and stated that ‘leaders and staff had a shared vision and culture based on listening, learning and trust.’ Senior management were commended as being ‘visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles.’ From the residents’ perspective, the CQC found ‘people were positive about the quality of their care. They felt safe and were fully involved in planning their care.’

Stacie Smith, home manager, Morris Care Centre said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. This well-deserved recognition is testament to the huge efforts all of us at the Care Centre have made to drive through improvements at the home. Our caring team work tirelessly to ensure that our residents feel safe, well-looked after and are always treated with dignity and respect and I am thrilled that their efforts have been so justly rewarded.

“We will be celebrating with a big party for residents and their families at the end of the month, but we won’t be sitting on our laurels. We are always looking for ways to make the care we provide to our residents even better and we are so pleased that the CQC observed and acknowledged this.”

Morris Care Centre is a 96-bed nursing home which provides a wide range of care including complex disability care for residents of all ages, and respite, convalescence, palliative and dementia care for older people. Ideally located in the town centre of Wellington, the home provides easy access for friends and family to visit.