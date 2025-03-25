Goldstone Hall & Gardens picks up top West Midlands Tourism Award

Goldstone Hall & Gardens is celebrating after being awarded the Best Small Hotel across Shropshire and the Midlands in the ‘Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year’ category at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

Goldstone Hall & Gardens receive their award at the ceremony

Competing against hotels across the region from Oswestry to Warwick through Ludlow and to Stratford upon Avon— Goldstone was the top choice, a true testament to its outstanding hospitality.

It was Goldstone Hall’s exceptional blend of heartfelt hospitality, outstanding service, and beautifully curated guest experiences that captured the judges’ admiration at the Tourism Awards.

- Advertisement -

Nestled in the picturesque rolling hills of North Shropshire, Goldstone Hall is celebrated for being more than just a hotel— but as a welcoming retreat where guests feel instantly at home.

Family-owned and run, it exudes warmth and character, offering a unique blend of relaxed country charm and attentive hospitality. Whether staying in its spacious and thoughtfully designed rooms, savouring exquisite dishes in the acclaimed garden-led restaurant, enjoying a glass from the award-winning wine list, celebrating a special occasion, or simply unwinding in the breathtaking RHS Partner Garden – recently featured on BBC Gardeners’ World—every experience is infused with genuine hospitality.

The judges recognised that the charm of Goldstone lies not just in its picturesque countryside setting, but in the thoughtful personal touches that make every stay truly memorable, from a warm personal welcome and homemade biscuits to garden flowers and notes in each beautifully appointed bedroom. Recently refurbished in collaboration with local designer Lynn Bennett, the rooms showcase the timeless elegance of Andrew Martin and Nina Campbell’s fabrics and design concepts. Every detail reflects the Goldstone ethos—welcoming, stylish, and truly a home away from home.

It has been owned and run for 40 years currently by John and Sue Cushing with their daughters Victoria and Katie, who ensure that traditional hospitality meets contemporary sophistication.

Judges commenting on Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens application said that they: “loved their locally sourced ethos, stunning gardens, and strong vision for the future. The gardens and hotel truly blend together to create a unique, immersive stay.”

“The business excels in its food and beverage offer. All products are of very high quality and time is taken to source food that is local and in season. This is supported by the onsite kitchen garden and whilst visiting I witnessed food harvested for the evenings dinner menu. The chefs’ menu planning being driven by what was ready for harvest. All rooms were well appointed and clean, with nice touches such as garden produce left for guests in the room along with homemade treats.”

Hotel owner, John Cushing, said:

“Winning Gold as Best Small Hotel in the Midlands at this year’s Tourism Awards is an incredible honour. It reflects the dedication of our team and the significant investments we’ve made in staff training, enhancing our bedrooms, outdoor dining area, and restaurant. Seeing our guests enjoy these thoughtful upgrades has been truly rewarding, and this recognition makes it all the more special.

“We warmly invite both new and returning guests to experience everything Goldstone has to offer. Whether it’s a leisurely visit to our five-acre RHS Partner Garden or a delicious lunch in our restaurant, there’s something special to discover. Head Chef Maggie and team create exceptional dishes using bountiful homegrown produce from our one-acre kitchen garden, including heritage and heirloom vegetables you won’t find in supermarkets. Conveniently located just off the A41, we look forward to welcoming you soon.”

“I am particularly proud that we are making the generational shift so successfully with modern sophistication backed by generous hospitality and a real welcome.”

The prestigious 2025 West Midlands Tourism Award ceremony took place on Tuesday, 18th March 2025, at Edgbaston Stadium during English Tourism Week.