Gareth Ainsworth exits Shrewsbury for Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has confirmed that Gareth Ainsworth has departed his role as head coach to take the reins at Gillingham.

Shrewsbury Town’s stadium ‘The Croud Meadow’

Ainsworth, 51, was appointed at Shrewsbury in November, tasked with steering the club away from the relegation zone. However, his tenure has been marked by a series of disappointing results. In his 22 games in charge, the team managed only five victories, while suffering 12 defeats.

The stark reality of Shrewsbury’s situation is that they are currently 14 points adrift from safety, with only nine matches remaining in the season. The uphill battle to secure their league status has now been compounded by Ainsworth’s sudden departure.

- Advertisement -

The move sees Ainsworth drop down a division to join Gillingham, who are currently competing in the league below Shrewsbury. The timing of the switch has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits, particularly given the critical juncture of Shrewsbury’s season.

This afternoon, Chairman Roland Wycherley MBE issued an open letter to fans, expressing his own disappointment and outlining the club’s efforts to retain Ainsworth.

“I’m writing this open letter because I understand there is a lot of anger, worry and concern among supporters,” Wycherley stated.

He revealed that the club had made every effort to persuade Ainsworth to stay, including offering a two-year contract extension, regardless of the club’s divisional status. “Gareth seemed pleased we made that offer and everyone was looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” Wycherley wrote.

However, Ainsworth’s contract contained a termination clause, which Gillingham initially refused to meet. Shrewsbury insisted Ainsworth honour his contract, but he expressed a desire to leave immediately. Ultimately, Gillingham agreed to pay the full termination fee for both Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson, leaving Shrewsbury with little recourse.

“This took any further negotiations out of our hands – and Gareth and Richard once again expressed their desire to leave immediately,” Wycherley explained.

Despite the setback, the chairman assured fans that the club is actively seeking a replacement. “We are working really hard to have someone in place for Saturday,” he said.

Wycherley acknowledged the frustration and concern among supporters, stating, “I can assure you, as a supporter myself, the current situation hurts me more than I can ever express.”

The club is also currently in an exclusivity agreement regarding a potential takeover, adding another layer of uncertainty to the situation. Shrewsbury Town now faces a monumental task in their remaining nine games to avoid relegation, compounded by the sudden departure of their head coach.