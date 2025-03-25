Firefighters attend commercial property fire in Shrewsbury

A fire broke out at a commercial property on a business park in Shrewsbury this morning.

Centurion Business Park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) responded to the incident, which was reported at 7.23am.

Fire Control received the emergency call, classifying the incident as a “Property Fire” at Centurion Park off Whitchurch Road. Two fire appliances were immediately dispatched from Shrewsbury and Wellington, with Operations and Principal officers also attending the incident.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus (BA), used hosereel jets and thermal imaging cameras to combat the blaze.

SFRS confirmed that the incident was brought under control, with the “stop message” received at 8.20am.

“Our crews acted quickly to tackle the fire, ensuring the safety of the public and minimising damage to the property,” a spokesperson for SFRS stated. “The use of breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras allowed us to locate and extinguish the fire efficiently.”