Appeal after taxi driver assaulted in Shrewsbury



Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm, near to the Loopy Shrew on Bellstone, the taxi driver was pushed and then grabbed around the throat by a man outside of his car.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, of slim build with short grey hair.

Police would like to speak with anybody who may have witnessed the assault or have information that would help with enquiries.

Please contact Police Constable Jayne Hollins by emailing jayne.hollins@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.