Three charged over thefts in Telford

Three people have been charged for theft following a number of incidents across Telford.

Alex Bull, aged 39, of Smallwood in Sutton Hill, Telford was charged with 18 counts of theft from a store, and one count of failing to provide a drugs test on arrest. The charges related to an incident on Monday 17 March.

Alan Round, aged 48, of no fixed abode was charged with two counts of theft from a store. The charged relates to an incident on Sunday 16 March.

Koby Amoaka, aged 39, of Buxton Road in Telford was charged with one count of theft from a store. The charge relates to an incident on Monday 10 March.

All charges relate to separate incidents that have taken place across Telford.

All three men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

