Monday, March 24, 2025
Stolen puppies reunited with owner

Two stolen 8-week-old collie puppies have been safely recovered and returned to their overjoyed owner.

West Mercia Pplice shared an image, showing the puppies in the care of PC 22809 Frendo
West Mercia Pplice shared an image, showing the puppies in the care of PC 22809 Frendo

The puppies, siblings from a recent litter, were taken during a viewing appointment, sparking a frantic search and an outpouring of support from local residents on social media.

According to the owner, the puppies were stolen by an individual who had arranged to view them. Upon realising the theft, the distraught owner immediately contacted police and launched a social media campaign, sharing photos and details of the missing puppies.

The police, responding swiftly to the report, launched an investigation and with the assistance of information shared on social media, they were able to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible for the theft.

“We were able to locate and arrest the suspect and, most importantly, retrieve the puppies unharmed,” stated a spokesperson for West Mercia Police. “We understand the emotional distress caused by such incidents, and we are grateful for the community’s cooperation in helping to bring this to a positive resolution.”

The puppies, seemingly unfazed by their ordeal, appeared healthy and playful.

