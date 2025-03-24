Shrewsbury Moves Festival ends on a high with Giant Ferris Wheel surprise

The Shrewsbury Moves Festival concluded with a spectacular surprise on Sunday, as a giant Ferris wheel was erected early in the Square, bringing joy to visitors and residents alike.

The Ferris wheel, towering above the historic Old Market Hall. Photo: Chris Warrender

The stunning attraction, arranged by Shropshire Festivals on behalf of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan partnership — comprising Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, and Shrewsbury Town Council — marked a fitting finale to the town’s vibrant four-day celebration of movement, which sought to make the most of public spaces and bring people into the town centre for free family fun.

The Ferris wheel, towering above the historic Old Market Hall, offered visitors a unique opportunity to take in a view of Shrewsbury’s rooftops from the Square. Families gathered in the Town Square to enjoy the unexpected delight, with many taking to social media to share snaps and videos from the top!

A Celebration of Movement and Community

The Shrewsbury Moves Festival launched with an engaging conference on the future of towns in Britain on Thursday, March 20th. Over the following three days, the town buzzed with energy as the festival transformed Shrewsbury’s Square and High Street into a hub of activity.

From children gaining their confidence on bikes to guided dog walks of the Severn’s seven bridges, the festival catered to all ages and interests. Tai chi sessions introduced participants to the art of mindful movement, while interactive pop-ups encouraged attendees to explore new ways to active, including accessible travel options and exercises.

The surprise Ferris wheel was kept tightly under wraps until Sunday morning when its grand reveal delighted the town.

“The Ferris wheel was the perfect way to conclude an amazing festival,” said Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID. “Seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they enjoyed the view from the top was a true highlight. It’s a wonderful reminder of how our town centres can look when we see them as places for families and friends to enjoy themselves, explore and play.”