Motorcyclist dies following collision on A41 at Sambrook

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving an HGV on the A41 at Sambrook near Hinstock this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
The collision happened around 11.25am, when a blue Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Renault HGV at the junction of the A41 and Crosshill Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered two patients, both men.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Police officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

It is believed that some witnesses to the collision may have left before officers arrived.

If you have any information, please email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk

