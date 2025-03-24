Hundreds take part in Pontesbury Potter for Severn Hospice

Five hundred walkers took to the picturesque Pontesbury hills on Saturday, stepping up once again in support of Severn Hospice’s vital work.

Members of Severn Business Networking take part in the Pintesbury Potter

The annual Pontesbury Potter fundraiser saw participants embark on the much-anticipated 13-mile route raising thousands of pounds to help local people living with incurable illness.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, last year’s event raised more than £19,000, and this year’s total is set to make another significant contribution to the hospice’s caring services.

Lizzy Ellis, Severn Hospice event fundraiser expressed her gratitude: “Year after year, we are overwhelmed by the incredible support for Pontesbury Potter. The dedication of our walkers is truly inspiring and ensures we can continue providing care for people and their loved ones at the most difficult times.

“The stories we hear from our fundraisers about why they support us are always deeply moving,” Lizzy continued. “We are so thankful to everyone who takes part, our wonderful volunteers and to dedicated supporters like Ed Morris, who has played a huge role in planning the route for many years.”

The hospice relies on events like this to help fund its vital care services. For every £3 spent, £2 must be raised through donations and fundraising events.

Among those taking part this year was a team from Severn Business Networking.

“Taking on Potter was a perfect way for us to support such an important local charity,” said Julie of Julie Richards Portraits.

“It’s been a challenging yet exhilarating day but knowing we’re doing something to help others has made the experience even more meaningful. It really was a fantastic day – we all know each other through the business network and doing something outside of work has been brilliant. There certainly was mud, sweat and a few cheers at the end!”

The hospice’s next big fundraising events are its brand new 5k Shimmer Walk taking place in Apley Woods on 10 May and the flagship Dragon Boat Festival at Pengwern Boat Club, Shrewsbury on 19 & 20 July. To sign up visit severnhospice.org.uk/events.