Final countdown for Ellesmere Pump Track appeal

Nearly fifty thousand pounds has been pledged in a crowd-funding appeal to provide a safe outdoor facility in Ellesmere for cyclists, scooter riders and skate-boarders to practice their skills.

The appeal is to develop a purpose-built pump track at Berwyn View in Ellesmere

But time is running out and town council leaders say they urgently need more donations to meet a target of nearly £70,000 by the March 31 deadline.

The appeal to develop a purpose-built pump track at Berwyn View was launched on February 17, with Shropshire Council promising to guarantee £15,000 once crowd-funding had achieved ten per cent of the original £71,000 target to meet construction and maintenance costs.

Officials recently announced that the project had reached more than sixty per cent of the target.

Once funding is secured they hope the track can be open by the summer, providing a purpose-built off-street facility with a series of rollers, berms and jumps for riders of all ages and skill-levels to practice in safety.

Appealing for a final push to reach the target, town Councillor Paul Goulbourne, chairman of the working group behind the scheme, said: “Let’s make this happen. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference.”

He added: “This innovative project, designed to provide a safe and fun environment for riders of all ages and skill levels, will promote active lifestyles, enhance community engagement, and support local youth.

“With the growing popularity of cycling and action sports, this facility will not only serve as a recreational hub but also host local events and competitions, fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship.

“We believe that a pump track will greatly benefit our community by providing a place for kids and adults to enjoy outdoor activities, connect with one another, and stay active,”

Town mayor, Councillor Graham Hutchinson, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us all to come together and invest in our community’s future. Our youngsters here in Ellesmere have long expressed their desire for just such an amenity and I know that our residents will support the project wholeheartedly so that it will be in operation by summer this year.”

Donations can be made through the “Crowdfund Shropshire, Spacehive” website. https://www.spacehive.com/berwyn-view-pump-track-project.

If the council is unable to raise the full amount by 31st March, all pledges made will be refunded.