Cannabis Grow discovered after police receive 999 call in Telford

A significant cannabis grow has been dismantled by police in Leegomery, Telford, following a 999 call reporting a burglary in progress.

The cannabis grow inside the property on Hurlybrook Way in Leegomery. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers attending the scene at a property on Hurleybrook Way on the night of March 19, discovered a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation instead.

Upon entering the property, officers found 156 cannabis plants, which were promptly seized. The estimated street value of the confiscated plants is believed to be in excess of £150,000.

“What was initially reported as a burglary quickly turned into a significant discovery,” stated a spokesperson for West Mercia Police. “The scale of the operation indicates a serious criminal undertaking, and we are committed to dismantling such activities within our community.”

The grow was dismantled at the scene and the plants were seized for destruction. Investigations into the discovery are ongoing, and police are appealing to the public for information.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Signs of cannabis cultivation can include covered or blacked-out windows, unusual smells emanating from properties, and frequent, irregular visits to a particular address.

“We rely on the public’s support to help us identify and disrupt these illegal operations,” the spokesperson added. “If you have any concerns or information, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it to the police via 101. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://orlo.uk/7t1pE.