Award-winning Crucial Crew set for more support from Housing Plus Group

The organisers of an event designed to help young people in Shrewsbury and Oswestry develop essential life skills are set to build on their vital work to date with the continued support of local housing association, Housing Plus Group.

Housing Plus Group’s Neighbourhood and Tenancy Officer, Lisa Newton, volunteering at Crucial Crew last year alongside Deputy Chairman and Trustee Fundraiser for Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew, Geof Proffitt

Every year, around 1500 youngsters can take part in a range of activities over the summer as part of the Crucial Crew programme for 11-year-olds, thanks to the hard work of around 120 volunteers.

Among them are members of the Housing Plus Group team, which also provides financial support for the successful initiative through its My Community Fund. They are joined by representatives from the emergency services and a host of other organisations and individuals, including transport operators and local farmers, to help deliver essential safety advice and know what to do in case of an emergency.

The Crucial Crew has proved so successful that it was recently recognised with the Kings Award for Voluntary Service, the equivalent to an MBE, that will be presented during a ceremony planned for later this year.

Crucial Crew will take place at Shrewsbury Flaxmill between June 2 – 13, and Housing Plus Group will again be playing a key role.

Samantha Allcott, Director of Housing for Housing Plus Group, explained: “We recognise the massive contribution of Crucial Crew to community safety, bringing together pupils from around 50 schools to learn about the dangers of playing near railways, waterways and heavy farm machinery.

“It ensures that, by the time they leave primary school, they have been exposed to first-class safety advice and have the confidence to engage with the emergency services should they ever need to.”

Geof Proffitt, Deputy Chairman and Trustee Fundraiser for Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew, commented: “As well as providing funding support, we are extremely grateful to the Housing Plus Group staff who come along as volunteer chaperones.

“Their work was witnessed by Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and two of her deputies during a visit to Crucial Crew last year.

“The charity has subsequently been awarded the Kings Award for Voluntary Service.

“We are also fortunate to have a volunteer from Housing Plus Group on the Crucial Crew management team.”

The My Community Fund, delivered in partnership with Jewson and Efficiency East Midlands Limited (EEM), supports grass-roots organisations in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Local charities and voluntary groups can apply for grants online at: https://www.housingplusgroup.co.uk/contact/my-community-fund/.