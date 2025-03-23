9.8 C
Police arrest man wanted in connection with two serious assaults in Newport

A man wanted in connection with two serious assaults in Newport has been arrested in Essex.

Ryan Twardun, 32, was arrested by Telford officers in Chelmsford on Saturday. A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead from Telford CID said: “We’d like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, and for sharing our appeals far and wide online.

“Our officers located and arrested two men in the Chelmsford area yesterday. They both remain in police custody as our enquiries continue.”

Twardun was wanted in connection with two serious assaults that took place in Newport. One assault happened in Fusion, in Stafford Street, on Saturday 8 March. A woman suffered head injuries after she was hit over the head with a glass. She received treatment at hospital for her injuries.

He is also wanted for an assault one week before where a woman’s head was stamped on and her jaw broken.

The hunt for Twardun was led by Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) department. In the past 12 months the team has secured 332 charges for domestic related crimes, 84 of these the victim has either been subject to, or at risk of, significant harm including rape, violence and stalking.

