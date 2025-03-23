9.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 23, 2025
- Advertisement -

Fire crews attend bedroom fire at property in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Residents of Avondale Drive in Shrewsbury were roused from their sleep in the early hours of Sunday morning as a fire broke out in a nearby property.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received an emergency call at 1.22am, reporting a property fire. Two fire appliances were immediately dispatched from Shrewsbury fire station, along with an Operations Officer.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered the fire was concentrated within a bedroom, involving clothing.

- Advertisement -

Crews swiftly tackled the fire, utilising two breathing apparatus sets and a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames. Positive Pressure Ventilation was also employed to clear smoke from the property.

“The prompt response from our Shrewsbury crews was crucial in containing the fire and preventing further damage,” stated a spokesperson from SFRS. “The use of breathing apparatus and the hosereel jet allowed firefighters to effectively extinguish the flames, while Positive Pressure Ventilation helped to clear the smoke.”

The fire was successfully extinguished by 2.18am, with the stop message received by SFRS Fire Control.

Residents of Avondale Drive expressed their relief at the swift response of the fire service. “It was quite a shock to see the blue lights and smoke so early in the morning,” said one resident. “We’re just thankful that firefighters were able to control the situation so quickly.”

No injuries were reported.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP