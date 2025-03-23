Fire crews attend bedroom fire at property in Shrewsbury

Residents of Avondale Drive in Shrewsbury were roused from their sleep in the early hours of Sunday morning as a fire broke out in a nearby property.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received an emergency call at 1.22am, reporting a property fire. Two fire appliances were immediately dispatched from Shrewsbury fire station, along with an Operations Officer.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered the fire was concentrated within a bedroom, involving clothing.

Crews swiftly tackled the fire, utilising two breathing apparatus sets and a hosereel jet to extinguish the flames. Positive Pressure Ventilation was also employed to clear smoke from the property.

“The prompt response from our Shrewsbury crews was crucial in containing the fire and preventing further damage,” stated a spokesperson from SFRS. “The use of breathing apparatus and the hosereel jet allowed firefighters to effectively extinguish the flames, while Positive Pressure Ventilation helped to clear the smoke.”

The fire was successfully extinguished by 2.18am, with the stop message received by SFRS Fire Control.

Residents of Avondale Drive expressed their relief at the swift response of the fire service. “It was quite a shock to see the blue lights and smoke so early in the morning,” said one resident. “We’re just thankful that firefighters were able to control the situation so quickly.”

No injuries were reported.