Drop in event to discuss New College Wellington Development

Housing Plus Group is inviting members of the public to attend a special drop-in event in Wellington on Tuesday 25 March.

Gemma Davies and David Lewis of the Housing Plus Group

This event provides a valuable opportunity for local residents to learn more about the ongoing transformation of the former New College site in Wellington.

Visitors will be able to meet with the development team, who will be on hand to share progress updates, answer questions, and discuss the future vision for the site.

Additionally, representatives from the Neighbourhood and Customer Voice Team will be available to talk to tenants, offering support and addressing any queries or concerns they may have.

Work is currently underway to redevelop the former New College site on King Street into a vibrant residential and community space.

The project will deliver:

– 76 new homes for older people, including 10 bungalows, provided by Housing Plus Group

– 20 additional homes delivered by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s housing company.

– A new community hall and sports facility, enhancing local amenities.

– A dedicated car park for the King Street Mosque, improving accessibility and parking provisions.

Telford & Wrekin Council acquired the site in 2019 and has been working in close partnership with Housing Plus Group and Nuplace to bring this ambitious vision to life. Financial support from the Marches LEP Stronger Communities Get Building Fund and Homes England has played a crucial role in making this development possible.

Construction work, led by Lovell Homes, is progressing well, with completion anticipated in winter 2025. The development has been designed to reflect and complement the historic character of the area while creating much-needed affordable housing for the local community.

Phil Heywood, Neighbourhood Manager, said:

“We’re excited to be hosting this drop-in event in Wellington and would encourage anyone interested in the site to come along and speak to our team. This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the development, ask questions, and share your thoughts.”

The event will take place at Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, 19 New Street, Wellington, Telford TF1 1LU, from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Earlier this year, Wrekin Housing Group and Housing Plus Group merged, creating one of the largest housing associations in the West Midlands, with 33,000 homes serving customers across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin.