Wem Tennis Club’s Paul Ellis receives Excellence Award in the annual LTA Tennis Awards

The winner of this year’s Tennis Shropshire Lifetime Achievement Award in the annual LTA Tennis Awards has received more recognition.

Paul Ellis, a dedicated member of Wem Tennis Club for more than 50 years, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the county from Tennis Shropshire president Merill Holt in January. He has now been given an Excellence Award in the LTA Tennis Awards.

Paul Ellis, a dedicated member of Wem Tennis Club for more than 50 years, has now been given an LTA Excellence Award, which includes being invited to a day of celebration at one of the LTA's major grass-court events this summer.

The new Excellence Awards have replaced the Regional Awards this year as the second stage of the Lawn Tennis Association’s prestigious awards, with Paul delighted to be selected as one of the recipients.

“It’s nice to be recognised,” said Paul, a popular member of his local club since 1972.

Currently Wem Tennis Club’s president, Paul has also been club chair on three occasions, as well as treasurer and secretary.

Through his continuous participation as a player in the Shropshire Leagues, he has played a leading role over the years in helping Wem teams gain multiple promotions.

His contribution to the club extends beyond the court, with his efforts in securing funding proving instrumental in resurfacing courts, providing equipment for juniors, building a new clubhouse and installing a community defibrillator.

Reflecting on his long relationship with Wem Tennis Club and what makes it so special to him, Paul said: “I think initially it’s Wem itself. We brought our family up here and have always thought it’s a town with a village atmosphere.

“That has transferred to the club really as it’s a very friendly club, a very sociable club.

“I was made welcome from day one and I have enjoyed welcoming people and getting them involved, whatever their age, from helping youngsters to helping with walking tennis.

“I’ve enjoyed putting something back in and promoting tennis locally, and I’m still playing regularly at nearly 77.

“One of my major roles over the years has been fundraising. Probably the highlight was raising enough money to have new courts and a new pavilion.

“It was not on my own and we managed to get different grants. For the size of the town and the number of members, we have excellent facilities with four floodlit courts and a pavilion that’s only three years old.

“Sandi Procter, the president of the LTA, visited the club a few years ago and was suitably impressed.

“The main priority of the club is for people to enjoy it, with the emphasis very much on the social side.”

Excellence Award winners in this year’s LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, have been selected from the many nominations made across England, Scotland and Wales in a range of categories, with the winners acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis.

Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin, always so passionate about recognising the efforts of inspirational individuals involved in tennis, was instrumental in the launch of the LTA Tennis Awards in 2015, which recognise and reward the achievements of people, clubs and schools.

The latest Shropshire winners, including Paul, were initially announced during a presentation ceremony at Tennis Shropshire’s AGM in January.

Further recognition came Paul’s way closer to home last week when he was presented with the men’s over-65s award in the Wem Sports and Social Association’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards at Wem Town Hall for his services to Wem Tennis Club and the local community.

“It’s all happening at the moment,” added Paul. “It’s nice and the family are very chuffed for me.”