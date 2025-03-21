Shrewsbury’s Cross Street tunnel works begin April 1st with night closures

Shrewsbury residents are advised of upcoming night closures at the Cross Street tunnel as part of the ongoing station gyratory improvement project. Work will now commence on the evening of Tuesday, April 1st, rather than the previously announced March 31st.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

The tunnel will be closed nightly from approximately 8 pm to 6 am, starting on April 1st and continuing until the morning of April 4th. Subsequent night closures will then occur from Sundays to Thursdays, inclusive, throughout April, maintaining the 8 pm to 6 am schedule.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that no work will take place on Fridays or weekends, including the bank holiday weekend, to minimise disruption during peak traffic times. This adjusted schedule allows for optimised resource planning by the contractor, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd.

- Advertisement -

The project aims to enhance pedestrian access by widening the existing footpath and constructing a new footpath under the bridge. These improvements are integral to the broader “station quarter” development.

In conjunction with the tunnel closure on April 1st, two-way traffic flow will be introduced on Chester Street, a permanent change related to the project. Upon reopening on April 2nd, the tunnel will operate with a single lane. However, the right turn onto Castle Foregate will be prohibited.

Motorists should note the following traffic diversions:

– Traffic from Ellesmere Road heading towards the railway station, town centre, or Smithfield Road should utilize Chester Street.

– Traffic from Smithfield Road or Ellesmere Road intending to access routes towards Heathgates or Howard Street can turn left or proceed straight ahead after exiting the tunnel.

The initial four nights of work may involve increased noise levels due to road surface cutting and the removal of tarmac and kerbs. These noisy activities will conclude by 11 pm each night, with subsequent phases expected to be less disruptive.

Noise reduction measures, such as acoustic matting, will be employed, and noise levels will be regularly monitored. Material deliveries to the tunnel will be scheduled early in the evening to minimise late-night disturbances.

Shropshire Council’s highways and public protection teams have collaborated to refine the work schedule, aiming to balance project progress with minimising inconvenience to residents and commuters.