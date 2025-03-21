Shrewsbury vape shop director fined £3,775 for illegal vape and tobacco sales

The director of a Shrewsbury vape shop has been ordered to pay £3,775 after pleading guilty to selling illegal vapes and tobacco. Sabah A Hama-Ali, of E Vape Shop Ltd on High Street, faced charges brought by Shropshire Council’s Trading Standards team.

Vapes on sale. Photo Shropshire Council

At Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, March 17, 2025, Hama-Ali admitted to eight offences relating to the supply of disposable electronic cigarettes with excessive tank capacities and hand-rolling tobacco that lacked mandatory English health warnings.

The court heard that Shropshire Council’s Trading Standards officers conducted multiple visits to E Vape Shop Ltd, at 2 High Street, Shrewsbury, uncovering significant quantities of non-compliant products.

During inspections on December 20, 2023, 115 illegal vapes were seized. Further visits on March 18, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 260 non-compliant vapes and a large quantity of tobacco products hidden above an internal doorway. On July 10, 2024, officers found 31 non-compliant vapes concealed behind legitimate stock, and on August 21, 2024, another 12 were seized from the same location.

The court was told that 31 non-compliant vapes had been hidden behind legal stock.

Hama-Ali was fined £1,268, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £507, and £2,000 in costs, totalling £3,775.

Grant Tunnadine, Trading Standards Team Leader with Shropshire Council, emphasised the seriousness of the offences. “The sale of these illicit vapes and tobacco undermines the legitimate market and poses a potential danger to users who may not be aware of the nicotine content or the ingredients of these products,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to take action against traders who ignore the law, and we urge anyone who has concerns about illegal products to report them to us.”

Matters relating to offences by the limited company, E Vape Shop Ltd, have been adjourned until June.