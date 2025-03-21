9.2 C
Popular Shifnal 10k appeals for community support

A call has gone out for sponsors and volunteers for a popular county sporting event.

The Shifnal 10k proved a big success last year
The Shifnal 10k race, taking place on Sunday May 11, which was a big success in 2024 and has already sold out this year, is in need of support.

Organised by Shifnal residents and runners, with backing from Shifnal Town Council, the event is already sponsored by a range of local businesses, such as Radici’s restaurant, but more are needed to ensure its success.

“It is a popular, sell-out race which raises money for charity and presents a brilliant opportunity for anybody to get involved,” said Councillor Roger Cox, who helps with the organisation.

“This is a brilliant showcase for Shifnal, bringing hundreds of people into the town. It’s fantastic for the local businesses and great for the community to promote what we have on offer here.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact info@avtiming.com. All volunteers receive full training.

Businesses or organisations who would be willing to sponsor the event should contact roger.cox@shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk

The race starts and finishes in Shifnal town centre, with roads being closed on the day, and all finishers receive a finisher medal and goody bag.

