Iconic clock is restored at former YMCA building in Wellington

A timeless treasure has been fully refurbished and reinstalled at the former YMCA building in Wellington as part of major investment works in the town.

The clock has been refurbished and reinstalled at the former YMCA building in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The historic clock, which has been on display at 1 Walker Street for decades, has been fitted with new hands and a clock mechanism, and is now back at its original home.

Although the clock has been reinstalled, it won’t be fully operational until the new permanent power supply has been fitted at 1 Walker Street as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the building.

Restoration of this landmark building is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment and investment into the regeneration of Wellington and part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme.

The apartments on the upper floors at 1 Walker Street, a building which once hosted a World Championship snooker match and was visited by poet Philip Larkin in the 1940s, are being developed by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, while the ground floor is being redeveloped to create new retail space.

Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured over £12m in central government funding, plus additional match funding, to deliver 1 Walker Street and a series of other projects in the Wellington conservation area to boost the retail, leisure and hospitality offering in the town.

These include the acquisition and restoration of Wellington’s historic market and the further refurbishment of Wellington Orbit to enhance these assets as key community and cultural hubs.

The Council has also invested almost £800,000 into revitalising public spaces – creating vibrant areas that locals can take pride in, while attracting more visitors and boosting investment.

The project, which is also supported by central government and Wellington Town Council funding, will bring forward infrastructure upgrades to support sustainable travel, smoother footpaths, and improved parking options.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “The building at 1 Walker Street has a special place in Wellington’s history and it’s fantastic to see that the clock has been fully restored and is back on show here at one of the town’s landmark buildings.

“While we are investing in Wellington to create new and vibrant spaces and are modernising our buildings and facilities for generations to come, it’s vital that we retain the history and character of the town and the restoration of this clock is an example of that.

“The redevelopment of 1 Walker Street is just one of a number of major investments in Wellington as we aim to make Wellington and Telford and Wrekin a better place for our residents and a place where they can be proud to live, work and secure great jobs.”