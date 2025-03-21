Construction nears completion at Telford housing scheme set to deliver 81 affordable homes

Occupation is well under way at a new development scheme of affordable homes known as Grove Road in Telford.

Andy Evans from Wonderful Homes and Sue Carpenter GSA Senior Regeneration Officer celebrate the progress at the Grove Road development

The new housing scheme is being delivered by GreenSquareAccord (GSA), one of England largest providers of housing, and contains two, three and four bedrooms houses alongside one-bedroom maisonettes.

Sue Carpenter, Senior Regeneration Officer at GSA said: “We are proud to present our 81 new, energy-efficient homes in- all of which are available for affordable rent.

“By providing a range of accommodation on Grove Road we are catering to a variety of local housing need in Telford.

“Those soon to make their home at our new development will have The Wrekin and other stunning Shropshire countryside on their doorstep whilst being only a few minutes drive away from supermarkets and shops at The Forge Retail Park.”

With construction completed by Wonderful Homes at the Grove Road development, the scheme will deliver 81 homes all available for an affordable rent.

GSA’s new homes at Grove Road have been built using off-site closed timber panel system provided by LoCaL Homes.

Mike Doolan Sales and Partnership Manager at LoCaL Homes said: “We are delighted to have partnered with GSA to deliver 81 new affordable homes within the Overdale community.

“Our offsite panel solutions provide high performing, low carbon homes which help to reduce overall household energy bills.

The Grove Road development is located just off the M54 with the nearest rail station just five minutes away by car. The new residents of the scheme will have a playground and outdoor gym in their neighbourhood.

GSA are scheduled to take over possession of the final few homes at Grove Road later this month.