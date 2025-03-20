Detectives urge wanted Hinstock man to hand himself in

Detectives hunting for Ryan Twardun are urging him to hand himself in. The 32-year-old, from Hinstock, near Market Drayton, is wanted in connection with serious assaults in Newport.

Ryan Twardun

The assault happened in Fusion, in Stafford Street, on Saturday 8 March. A woman suffered head injuries after she was hit over the head with a glass. She received treatment at hospital for her injuries.

He is also wanted for an assault one week before where a woman’s head was stamped on and her jaw broken.

Police say extensive enquiries have been carried out so far to locate Twardun.

Telford Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We believe Ryan Twardun to be one of the most dangerous offenders and he knows he is wanted. He knows we want to speak to him about serious assaults which took place in Newport earlier this month and is deliberately evading police.

“My advice to him would be to hand himself in to a police station now. There will be people harbouring him, people helping him, and my warning to them is we will target them as well until we find him.”

Twardun is described as white, with dark short hair, a distinctive neck tattoo and around 6ft 2in tall.

DCI Whitehead added: “I am directly appealing to anyone with information about Ryan Twardun’s whereabouts to either ring 01952 214723 or email telfordintelligence@westmercia.police.uk.”

The public are advised not to approach Twardun but contact police if they see him.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers is 100% confidential.

The hunt for Twardun is being led by Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) department. In the past 12 months the team has secured 332 charges for domestic related crimes, 84 of these the victim has either been subject to, or at risk of, significant harm including rape, violence and stalking.