Daring Dustbusters take off on 100ft spring cleaning mission!

A specialist team of Dustbusters with a head for heights are carrying out the annual suspended aircraft spring clean at the RAF Museum Midlands.

The museum’s Vulcan bomber and Hunter get a clean. Photo: © RAF Museum

Suspended from the ceiling, up to 100ft in the air, eight aircraft including a Vulcan bomber, will all be given a light dusting this week as part of the annual clean and inspection.

Other aircraft being spruced up include a Canberra, Meteor, Sabre, Hunter, Lightning, Dakota and Javelin, all displayed within the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition.

Strapped into harnesses and with nerves of steel, the specialist cleaning team climb the rafters of the building and abseil down to access the aircraft. No cleaning solutions are used on the aircraft, just a good dusting using large soft fibre mops. In addition to cleaning the aircraft, the team are also conducting safety inspections of the suspension cables supporting the aircraft in their flying display positions.

As part of this year’s spring clean, some of the Museum’s older aircraft in other display hangars have also been given a light dusting, including a Second World War Wellington bomber. Additionally, other harder to reach aircraft including the Lincoln, TSR2, JU88, Bristol M.1c, and Hart, have all been dusted down to keep them looking their best.

Tom Hopkins, Curator at RAF Museum Midlands said:

‘Preserving aircraft within our collection extends beyond mere display. It involves each aircraft and vehicle undergoing regular inspections and cleaning by our skilled Technicians and Volunteers. However, when it comes to the aircraft suspended from the ceiling of our National Cold War Exhibition, a unique challenge emerges.

“These iconic aircraft, reach up to 100 feet in places, and navigating such dizzying heights requires a specialist team equipped with the necessary skills and equipment. It’s fascinating to watch the team in action, and their work ensures our aircraft remain in top condition, looking their best for visitors to enjoy.’

During the clean the Museum will remain open to visitors who can see the high-flying team from Totally Wild Access, industrial rope access specialists, in action.

The Museum is open daily from 10.00am and admission is free. Visit rafmuseum.org/midlands to plan your visit.