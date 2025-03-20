15.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Advertisement -

Appeal after motorbikes ridden illegally around Brookside

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing to the public to help identify a number of motorbikes being ridden illegally around Brookside.

Police officers are looking to identify those responsible
Police officers are looking to identify those responsible

A number of reports have been received recently that off-road motorbikes are being ridden around Holmer Lake and Lakend Drive heading towards Halesfield.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden, said: “It is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owners permission.

- Advertisement -

“These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.

“We are looking to identify those responsible so we can take further action, so you recognise the bikes pictured please contact us.”

If you recognise the bikes people are being asked to contact Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Opspree@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP