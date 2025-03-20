Appeal after motorbikes ridden illegally around Brookside

Police in Telford are appealing to the public to help identify a number of motorbikes being ridden illegally around Brookside.

Police officers are looking to identify those responsible

A number of reports have been received recently that off-road motorbikes are being ridden around Holmer Lake and Lakend Drive heading towards Halesfield.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden, said: “It is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owners permission.

- Advertisement -

“These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.

“We are looking to identify those responsible so we can take further action, so you recognise the bikes pictured please contact us.”

If you recognise the bikes people are being asked to contact Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Opspree@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.