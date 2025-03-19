Shelton Road in Shrewsbury to be resurfaced

Shelton Road in Shrewsbury is to be resurfaced overnight from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 March.

The emergency works are being carried out due to the rapid deterioration of the carriageway structure following the harsh winter weather.

During the work the road will be closed each night from 6pm to 6am. To minimise disruption the noisiest work will be carried out before 11pm where possible.

The plan for the work is:

– Monday 24 March – Planing out, relaying surface.

– Tuesday 25 March – Planing out, relaying surface, and lining works.

– Wednesday 26 March – Lining works.

Shropshire Council says that where possible the noisiest work will be carried out at the beginning of each shift.

During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access/egress for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

People are asked not to park on the road whilst the work is in progress.

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to local residents who live and reside within the road closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians and emergency vehicles.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs.