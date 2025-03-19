New chair of trustees at Shropshire education trust

A Shropshire education trust has appointed a new chair of trustees, with over 30 years of teaching experience.

Kevin Barton, the new chair of trustees at the Learning Community Trust

Kevin Barton says he is looking forward to engaging with local communities to help build on the work which is already being delivered by the Learning Community Trust.

The multi-academy trust spans education for children and young people from the age of two years old through to 16 years old, and up to 25 years old in its specialist settings.

It runs more than a dozen school sites in Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, including primary, secondary and specialist education centres.

Secondary schools under its wing are Hadley Learning Community, Wellington-based Ercall Wood and Charlton, New Road Academy in Wrockwardine Wood, and Burton Borough in Newport.

Kevin said: “My initial priority has been to fully understand the whole organisation and the way it operates, and I have visited many of our schools to learn more from the headteachers and the staff.

“My next priority is to get out into some of the local communities and gauge how we can work closely with them to ensure the Trust reflects their thoughts and hopes for the future.”

He began his career in education as a PE teacher and initially came to Telford as a deputy headteacher in the year 2000, spending the last 10 years of his teaching career in the county.

“I have always loved sport and physical activity so it felt like a natural progression to go into teaching and to share some of that enthusiasm with the next generation.”

After his teaching career, Kevin then spent three years working for the qualifications and curriculum watchdog which wrote the National Curriculum for schools in England, and monitored how schools implemented it.

He has also worked with a wide variety of organisations including Nike, HS2, The British Council, and sport and education charities.

“As my last full-time role ins school was in Telford, I have always felt a real affinity for the community in Telford and in Shropshire – so when the LCT role came up, it seemed like an opportunity to give a little something back to the county.

“It gives me chance to share some of the experiences I have had and hopefully put some of those to good use in supporting the Trust.”

Kevin has also been a governor at Telford College for three years, and says he is keen to make sure the LCT Board offers strong support to the Trust’s executive team.

“All the successful organisations I have worked with over the years have one thing in common and that’s a really good culture. If you get the culture right, an organisation can find its way through any challenges it faces – and I can already see that the culture at the LCT is strong and positive.

“Measuring the success of our organisation is not just about exam results though. They are important, but we want young people to leave our schools ready for the rest of their lives, so it’s as much about building their resilience and building those lifelong skills that they will need like communication and teamwork.

“So far, my new role has been an incredibly steep learning curve for me, but I am really enjoying learning more about the organisation and how we can help to make a real difference.”