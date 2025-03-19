More time to have your say on town and parish councils in Telford and Wrekin



A consultation into town and parish council arrangements in Telford and Wrekin, known as a Community Governance Review, has been extended to give people more time to have their say.

The Market Square in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Community Governance Review aims to make sure that town and parish council arrangements best represent their local area and residents. It can consider a range of options including creating, merging, renaming or altering parishes, or changing the size of parishes or the number of councillors in them.

The extension means that town and parish councils, residents and other stakeholders now have an extra three weeks, until Monday 14 April, to give their views and suggestions.

Feedback and suggestions can be given via an online survey, by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk or by post.

All comments and feedback will be considered, before updated proposals are presented to the Boundary Review Committee for approval.

If approved, there will then be a further four-week consultation period for residents and stakeholders to comment on any proposed changes.

The outcome of the Community Governance Review, including any changes to Town and Parish Council arrangements, will come into effect at the next local election, in May 2027.