Housing Plus Group secures £12 Million to deliver energy-efficient homes 

Housing Plus Group, one of the largest housing associations in the West Midlands, has secured over £12 million in funding from Wave 3 of the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund (WH:SHF) to improve the energy efficiency of homes over the next three years.

Housing Plus Group is lead by Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings

This investment will make 1,948 homes warmer, more comfortable, and more affordable to heat, providing much-needed support during a time of rising energy costs for customers. The investment will also allow Housing Plus Group to retrofit and upgrade existing homes with greener technology, supporting its mission to create energy efficient, sustainable homes.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of Housing Plus Group, said:

- Advertisement -

“This funding represents a major step forward in our mission to create energy-efficient homes that improve the lives of our customers. By implementing these upgrades, we are not only making homes warmer and more affordable to live in but also reducing carbon emissions to support the UK’s net zero ambitions. Our commitment to sustainability and our customers remains at the heart of everything we do.

“Housing Plus Group remains dedicated to driving positive change in social housing, and we are grateful for the continued support of our partners and stakeholders.”

The aim of the Warm Homes Social Fund is to benefit up to 170,000 homes with improvements that will reduce energy bills, improve comfort and cut emissions.

Up to £1.29bn will be made available to social housing operators through the fund – with 144 projects across the country benefitting.

Earlier this year, Wrekin Housing Group and Housing Plus Group merged, creating one of the largest housing associations in the West Midlands, with 33,000 homes serving customers across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin.