Helen Morgan MP calls on Labour to save Britain’s pharmacies

Helen Morgan MP has written to the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, urging the Government to take immediate action to prevent the widespread closure of pharmacies across the country.

Helen Morgan MP pictured at Green End Pharmacy

In a letter signed by more than 50 MPs, the Liberal Democrat Health and Care Spokesperson warned that up to 1,000 pharmacies could shut their doors in the coming years due to chronic underfunding and escalating financial pressures.

Analysis by the National Pharmacy Association suggests that by the end of 2027, hundreds of communities could be left without a local pharmacy, creating so-called ‘pharmacy deserts’ where people struggle to access vital healthcare services.

The MP’s intervention comes amid growing concerns over the uncertain future of the Pharmacy First initiative, which is designed to shift more healthcare services into the community. With funding for the scheme set to expire in early April and no confirmation of its continuation, pharmacists and healthcare leaders have warned of severe consequences if the Government fails to act.

Helen is calling on the Government to urgently clarify the future of Pharmacy First, confirm funding for pharmacies in the current financial year, and commit to a long-term plan that ensures the survival of these essential community services.

Speaking on the issue, Helen Morgan MP said: “The Government talks about shifting care into the community, but without proper support for pharmacies, that ambition is meaningless.

“Pharmacies are a vital part of our healthcare system, providing essential services to communities up and down the country. Yet, due to years of real-terms funding cuts and mounting financial pressures, pharmacies are being pushed to breaking point.

“With 900 closures expected by 2027, the government’s inaction is putting the future of community healthcare at risk. Rural towns and villages in particular face the very real possibility of being left without any pharmacy at all. That is simply unacceptable.

“Pharmacies cannot continue to subsidise the NHS while struggling to keep their doors open. Ministers must confirm continued funding for Pharmacy First and agree a long-term funding settlement that gives pharmacies the stability they need.”